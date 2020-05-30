Coach claims that FIFA’s determination that will be applied in Spanish football as soon as football returns in the country will benefit rivals. Understand why he thinks so

Barcelona coach Quique Setién said in an interview with the Football Federation of Las Palmas that he sees with great reservations the possibility of making five substitutions – a license granted by Fifa after the return of the post-stoppage games of Covid-19 , which will be adopted in Spain. The coach says that this measure may not be beneficial to his team.

Setién also believes that the return of football in Spain on 6/11 gives little time for training (LLUIS GENE / .)

– I don’t know if it will hurt or benefit. But I think it will be harmful because of the way we play. We know that many matches we will win in the final minutes, as rivals tire. However, if they gain the opportunity for more substitutions, that deficiency ends. The flip side is that this can happen to our team too, changing and increasing our freshness. Well, it’s an unknown question and we have to see how it goes.

He also regretted the confirmation of the return of games in Spain, scheduled for June 11. Setién says the team will have very little time to train and that could generate more injuries from the return.

– We thought we would have more time to work in a group, but it won’t be like that. I really wanted to have more time. What I hope is that we will have no more injuries and that the damage will be less than we imagined in this return – said Setién, guaranteeing that psychologically, the Barça that has been training and applying all health protocols to prevent new infections.

