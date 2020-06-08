Alex Caparros / .
The Uruguayan footballer received a medical discharge yesterday and is already one more in training for FC Barcelona, but after five months without dressing short, precaution must be maximum both on his part and on that of the Cantabrian coach. Luis Suárez went through the operating room to undergo an arthroscopy and, despite having plenty of time to carry out his particular rehabilitation, Setién must count on the intensity being greater in any game than during training.
Luis Suárez dressed short for the last time in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia back in January and since then many things have changed, starting with the coach. The Uruguayan has been able to study the concepts of Setién during his time off and on these days back to work, but where he will have to demonstrate that he has continued to the letter is on the Son Moix lawn.
Although it is true that the Blaugrana coach made it clear yesterday that “Luis Suárez has had this extra time to recover and return to compete” and that “he is practically at his best”, he must have patience when managing his minutes on the pitch . The re-release in Mallorca will be a luxurious opportunity to check the striker’s fitness and, if all goes well, replace him soon or even let him in from the bench.
FC Barcelona has found an unexpected signing, a footballer with whom they did not have to face this final stretch of the season, but as with newcomers, Luis Suárez will have to overcome an adaptation period. Patience, that which has sometimes been conspicuous by its absence when it comes to speaking about the Uruguayan, must be a constant for all players in this ‘post-coronavirus’ league, but much more so for the goalscorer of Salto.