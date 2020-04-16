BARCELONA, Apr 16 (.) – Barcelona coach Quique Setién is pessimistic about the possibility of completing the season of the first division of Spanish football and has described as “unviable” the conditions for the competition to resume due to to the persistent threat of the new coronavirus.

The League has been suspended since March 10, although its president Javier Tebas said last week that it could restart on May 29, June 7 or June 28, adding that matches are likely to be held without spectators.

Thebes has said that Spanish clubs would lose a total of 1 billion euros ($ 1.09 billion) in revenue from television rights, ticket sales and prizes if the remaining 11 games cannot be played.

However, Setién, whose team Barça had a two-point advantage over Real Madrid at the top of the table when the campaign was postponed indefinitely, does not think it is so simple to restart the tournament with the proposed security measures to avoid the transmission of COVD-19.

“I have read the protocol and very difficult logistics have to be developed. The number of rules they put in I do not know if they can be carried out. I do not know if it is necessary to be so rigorous. If the case arises, we will do it, but it seems unfeasible Setién told Catalan radio station RAC1 on Thursday.

The League declined to comment on Setien’s remarks or declined to elaborate on the protocol, although a source close to the matter said interested parties were discussing a plan to replay games with the European league association.

“The goal of La Liga is to create a protocol of the highest possible level that allows us to return to training and bring us in a good and healthy way to the light at the end of this dark tunnel,” added the source.

Barça midfielder Sergio Busquets said he had been told that teams may have to remain on isolated fields until the season is complete.

“It will be difficult for the competition to resume. We may be able to start training with protocol without coinciding with teammates and showering at home, but when it comes to getting together or taking trips it will be difficult and even the League talks about a concentration of several months, which seems to me an exaggeration, “he told Spanish radio stations Onda Cero and Cadena Cope.

More than 19,000 people have died from the coronavirus in Spain, although this week the Government has relaxed the conditions of the confinement of the population to allow some industries to resume activity.

(Information from Richard Martin; translated by Tomás Cobos)