Monday Night Raw star Seth Rollins has spoken about the unprecedented facet of Undertaker, seen in the series The Last Ride

The WWE universe has been shocked after the broadcast of the documentary series on Undertaker, The last Ride. In it, behind-the-scenes scenes have been shown about the fighter’s career that until now the public was unaware of. As is the case with Vince McMahon’s reaction to the Undertaker match at Wrestlemania 33 and the wrestler’s goal of finding a perfect outcome for his career. On the WWE After the Bell show, Seth Rollins offered his impressions of the documentary with Corey Graves.

»Until now I have only seen the first episode. It’s amazing. It is very well done. I don’t know if someone as respected as Undertaker exists in the business. But the 12 year old inside me is not sure he wants to discover all this. Somehow it’s like the loss of innocence » Corey Graves said.

“I think the coherent thing is that they did it at the right moment in their career. If they had released The Last Ride when you were 12, it could have possibly ruined everything. It would have spoiled him, but he was not at the peak of his career at the time, “said Seth Rollins.

The Monday Night Messiah also spoke to Graves about Undertaker’s decision to further reveal his career, especially given his latest victory over Aj Styles in a Boneyard Match at Wrestlemania 36.

“In my opinion, somehow, removing the entire face of Undertaker makes him a character himself. Because the guy who has done a lot of amazing things and accomplished all those accomplishments. And now it’s like covering a new layer of it. It is like a facelift. Even if he comes out in jeans and a T-shirt, you still love him. Because it still retains its credibility and its mysterious aura. And so I see him benefiting from it for years to come, “said Corey Graves.

“Yes. In the long run I think it will help him in the transition to being himself and whatever the next phase of Undertaker is. It doesn’t feel like one day it’s Deadman, and the next it comes to light, The last Ride. Her story with Aj Styles has been used to run things more organically. Now you can even be an Undertaker on social networks. You can even have Instagram and platforms like this, ”Rollins said.

Since her debut in Survivor Series 1990, The Undertaker has become one of the greatest legends within WWE. To this day the myth generated around his streak at Wrestlemania continues to generate debate among fans. While some remain mired in the purpose of seeing Undertaker for a long time. There is a part of the public that debates the possibility that the fighter is staining his legacy and that he should have announced his retirement several years ago. In any case, it is undeniable that the legend generated around the figure of the dead man is something that will hardly be recreated in future generations.

Wrestling planet brings you the latest WWE News. Do not miss anything that happens in the world of WWE in Spanish. Remember that WWE Backlash will be the next WWE PPV and here at Planeta Wrestling we will do full coverage. Additionally, we will be covering the NXT Takeover in Your House event.