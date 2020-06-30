Seth Rollins talks about Becky Lynch’s future

On Monday night’s Messiah, Seth Rollins recently interviewed Joseph Staszewski of The Post and discussed a number of issues with him. Rollins was asked if he expected Becky Lynch to return to the ring at some point.

The former Universal Champion stated that he expects her to return, but it all depends on her and how she feels. He then cleared things up a bit by saying that although Lynch aspires to return, things can certainly change between now and December.

Oh yes, I hope so. Obviously that will depend on her and how she feels. Who knows what happens after childbirth once she becomes a mother, I don’t know. I think she has aspirations to return. I think she would rather retire on her own terms. I think he has aspirations to return, but I don’t know. Things may change from the current date to December.

Becky Lynch vacated the RAW Women’s Championship

After dominating the women’s division at the WWE RAW brand for over a year, Becky Lynch left her belt the night after Money In The Bank and handed it to Asuka. Shortly after he broke the news of the pregnancy, Lynch stated that he was inspired by working mothers like Lacey Evans and Asuka, and hinted that he plans to return to the ring at some point.

Whether we will see Lynch in WWE in the future is entirely up to her. There are several major struggles awaiting her if she decides to return to the ring in the near future.

