Seth Rollins responds to WWE On Fox’s suggestion that he have another match against Shinsuke Nakamura again.

Fox Sports 1 is issuing the pay-per-view of WWE Survivor Series 2018. The account of WWE On Fox shared a clip from one of the bouts of that event, which involved Seth Rollins as Intercontinental champion already Shinsuke Nakamura as champion of the United States of WWE. After sharing a clip of their match, the account asked if they could have another match again.

Next, we leave you with the tweet from the official account on the social network of Twitter of WWE On Fox:

Dear @WWE, Can we have a rematch between @WWERollins & @ShinsukeN one day? #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/rND6qHamsH – WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 1, 2020

As we reported, the red brand superstar of WWE RAW, Seth Rollins, decided to answer this question from WWE On Fox.

We did one in Tokyo last year that I thought was about 20-30x better than this one. https://t.co/RKbiy6WxdX – Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 1, 2020

Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura they had the opportunity to face each other in combat Champion vs. Champion in the event of WWE Survivor Series 2018. Shinsuke Nakamura would be in the pay-per-view representing the blue brand of WWE SmackDown and Seth Rollins would be representing the red mark of WWE RAW. As previously mentioned, both fighters were champions in their respective brands and both Rollins how Nakamura they held the midcard title in their hands.

Currently both continue to belong to the same brand that they belonged to in 2018 and there have been no changes for them. The pay-per-view of WWE Survivor Series is still a bit far on the calendar WWE. However, this does not remove the possibilities that both fighters may have an encounter in the near future.

Would you like to see one more match between Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura?

