Seth Rollins opens up to fans on social media ahead of Wrestlemania 36

The words Rollins wants us to remember in these hard times

Wrestler Seth Rollins opened up to fans through social media and commented on his feelings about Wrestlemania 36. Recall that COVID 19 will not have an audience and the event would be recorded. The highest PPV of the year without people becomes very different from that of previous years.

“The Messiah” made a statement and transmitted his sentiments on twitter in which he explains that everything feels strange and that this Wrestlemania will serve to distract people.

“Every year since I was a little boy I woke up in the morning at WrestleMania feeling excited that the day had finally come. WrestleMania was bigger than Christmas for me. Since 2013, that emotion has been linked to the unreal, since I have been very, very lucky to have played a small role in the tradition of the event; I hope to inspire young children to follow their dreams as my idols did for me, and give anyone a moment to look forward too… and memories to look back. Today is WrestleMania and that feels strange to say. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, nothing feels normal. We are all trying to find out what is happening, what is right, what is wrong and where we are going from here. We hope that this year WrestleMania will not only give us all the moments and memories that we are used to, but also some distraction and tranquility, some normality and some unity. I still woke up excited. It still feels surreal. Perhaps more than ever… today is WrestleMania ».

These were the words of wrestler Seth Rollins hours before he faced Owens at Wresltemania 36.

