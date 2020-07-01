Last week, reports in WWE’s backstage suggested that around 30 people tested positive for Covid-19. The names include WWE presenter Renee Young and Kayla Braxton, who confirmed the news through their social media. This has generated a lot of curiosity in the middle of the WWE Universe, regarding the possible changes in WWE programming. Fans want to know if the main Superstars, including Seth Rollins, will continue to work as usual.

Although WWE has seen many cases in recent days, the company insists that they are taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of talents and staff members. They always left the choice with WWE talents who have the option of missing out on the recordings until the situation is more secure.

For the greater good. @WWERollins #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/PHUdXVh9sg – WWE (@WWE) June 30, 2020

Seth Rollins to follow on WWE recordings

Tom Colohue addressed the issue in his YouTube video and revealed some of the reports backstage about RAW superstar Seth Rollins’ decision regarding his decision. Apparently, some Superstars want to skip the tapes for a while, and hope Seth Rollins will be the first to do the same.

However, Seth Rollins does not want to back out of the desire to make recordings in the face of pressure as the locker room leader. This is what Colohue said:

Several fighters have expressed a desire to opt out of the shows, as have Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Roman Reigns. However, from the looks of it, they are waiting for someone else to go first. I specifically asked him about Seth Rollins, given his status as the locker room leader. And I was told that you are not someone who is looking to unsubscribe soon. This despite the great amount of pressure that other Superstars put on him and want him to be the first.

You can see the full video here.

As of this writing, all WWE recordings are expected to continue as scheduled. There have been some changes to the recordings as WWE wanted to do more testing in advance. But when it comes to PPVs, everything seems to be working according to the established plan.

It is expected that if the cases increase, and the company cannot control the problem, Rollins will choose not to attend the recordings until everyone is more secure.

