Seth Rollins could have a new disciple soon in WWE

Seth Rollins may have a new disciple soon in WWE. Discuss the direction the stable will have and its first feelings with this role.

Seth Rollins made a special appearance on WWE Backstage, where he spoke about this new role he is playing in WWE “The Monday Night Messiah”.

I comment the following.

“I’ve been lucky enough to play roles in some great bands”

“Definitely, the role I am playing in this group as the leader, the mentor to the younger talents, is something I have never done before. At The Shield, we were three separate pieces. We were the same every step of the way. We all brought something new to the table. At The Authority, I was essentially learning under the guidance of Triple H, Kane, and Randy Orton. ”

“Now I am taking advantage of all that experience that I have been able to accumulate, and I am giving it to these two young talents. I don’t know where it will go, how it will end, but right now, it feels really good. It’s great to be in that different role, the role of leader. It’s been nine years that I’ve been with WWE now, almost 10. It’s been an incredible journey. ”

New disciple?

Recently the Austin Theory joined the group, Renne Young asked the Messiah if there may be another addition.

I’ve always set my eyes on someone. I don’t want to reveal too much, “Rollins said. “There is someone out there who is very close to me who would be a great addition right now. We will see how things work ».

So is, it is possible that soon we will see a new addition to the stable of Rollins and his disciples

