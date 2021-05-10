Seth Rogen talks about his current relationship with James Franco

Michael KovacGetty Images

The actors have worked together on various projects since ‘Freaks and Geeks’ in 1999. The latest from Rogen is the participation in the series about Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.



Seth Rogen has officially spoken about his relationship with James franco, after allegations about the actor of sexual abuse resurfaced. In an interview with The Sunday Times, Rogen spoke of the ways in which he publicly addressed, or did not address, Franco’s problematic behavior.

The two actors have worked together on screen in a number of movies and television shows, beginning with the 1999 television series ‘Freaks and Geeks’ and ending with 2019’s ‘Zeroville’. As Rogen revealed, “it’s not a coincidence.” that the professional relationship between him and Franco has failed in recent years, and that he does not plan to continue working with the actor.

“I also look back on that interview in 2018 where I comment that I would continue to work with James, and the truth is that I have not done it and I do not plan to do it right now. I don’t know if I can define (our friendship) at this point during this interview. What I can say is that a lot has changed in our relationship and our dynamics, you know. “

The accusations against Franco began to surface in 2014, when a 17-year-old girl alleged that Franco had sent her a direct message on Instagram hoping to meet. Rogen had previously joked about the behavior in an appearance on Saturday Night Live that same year, joking during his monologue that he had tried to fool the actor by posing as a teenager.

“What I can say is that I despise abuse and harassment and would never cover up or hide the actions of someone who does it, or put someone in a situation where they are close to someone like that,” Rogen said of the joke. “I remember a gag I did on Saturday Night Live in 2014 and I’m really sorry I did it. It was a terrible joke, honestly.”

Franco later became the subject of indictments in 2018, with several students from his former acting school accusing him of fraud, harassment and sexual exploitation. Those allegations have since been filed as a lawsuit, which was settled in February of this year.

Among Rogen and Franco’s works together are films such as ‘Super Smoked’, ‘The Green Hornet’, ‘Spree to the End’, ‘The Sound and the Fury’, ‘The Interview’, ‘The Sausage Party’ and ‘The Disaster Artist’, for which Franco won the Golden Shell in San Sebastián in 2017.

Rogen will appear in Hulu’s biopic series about Pamela anderson Y Tommy lee, next to Sebastian Stan Y Lily james. He also showed his characterization.

