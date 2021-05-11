Seth Rogen reveals why he will not work with James Franco again

Share

It was common to see Seth Rogen in James Franco films and vice versa, but that is something that will not happen again.

Seth Rogen Y James franco they have made a total of 8 movies together, the last one was The Disaster Artist (2017) that recreated the life of the peculiar Tommy wiseau while shooting the cult movie The Room. But after the allegations of sexual misconduct against James franco, his friend” Seth Rogen will stop working with him.

In a recent interview Seth Rogen made it very clear:

“What I can say is that I despise abuse and harassment and would never cover up or hide the actions of someone who does it, or put someone in a situation where they are close to someone like that.”

“I also look back at that 2018 interview where I said that I would continue to work with James Franco, and the truth is that I have not done it and I do not plan to do it right now.” Seth Rogen confirmed.

The controversy began when they accused James franco of sexual misconduct with his acting school students. The actor denies the allegations and his attorneys called the allegations: “False and incendiary, legally unfounded and presented as a class action with the obvious goal of obtaining as much publicity as possible for attention-hungry plaintiffs.”

Both continue with their cinematographic careers.

After those accusations, Hollywood turned its back on James franco, even so the film will premiere in 2021 The Long Home where a young contractor is commissioned to build a bar in Tennessee for the man who killed his father.

While Seth Rogen will make of Santa claus in a television series, it will be in Pam & Tommy from Hulu and will direct the documentary Console wars about the trade war between SONY and Nintendo.

