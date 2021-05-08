Seth Rogen reveals George Lucas did believe the world would end in 2012

Do you remember that the world was going to end in 2012? Well, George Lucas was very convinced that it was going to happen. At least that is what actor Seth Rogen has always said, who assures that the creator of Star Wars believed that the end of the world was something that was definitely going to happen in that year. According Rogen, he and Evan Goldberg, his running mate with whom he has produced and written several films, were in a meeting with Steven Spielberg in which Lucas suddenly appeared to explain that the world was going to end soon and that the fault of San Andrés, crossing California, was going to fall into the ocean.

The story has been on the Internet for years, since the first time that Seth Rogen he told it to the Toronto Sun about a year earlier. This is due to the 2012 phenomenon, a belief that the end of the world would come on December 12, 2012, but which was later considered as a misinterpretation of the Mayan calendar. This caused many to take the “prophecy” seriously to the point that many people came to prepare to try to survive on that date. And how can we forget that he also left us a blockbuster movie about the disaster that never happened.

According to what he recently shared in an interview with GQ, Seth Rogen I had said at that time that George Lucas He spoke to them for almost 30 minutes about the things that would happen at the end of the world and what Steven Spielberg he never took it seriously during that time. Rogen remembers talking about plate tectonics while Spielberg seemed to be saying “my nerdy friend is not going to shut up, sorry.”

Lucas’s story makes its way into Rogen’s new book, a collection of essays titled Yearbook, where there will also be more details about other moments lived by the actor. Rogen recalls that Goldberg asked Lucas if he really thought the world would end in 2012, to which Lucas replied that he was sure it was going to happen because “it’s science and I know science.” Lucas has since said that he was joking, but the truth is that from the way that Rogen has told the story over and over again, it never gave the impression that it was a joke.

The actor, however, admitted to GQ that the Star Wars creator was not going to be happy with his next book. The reason why Seth Rogen believes George Lucas was very serious about the apocalypse in 2012 was explained during his appearance on the Conan O’Brien podcast, where he was also promoting Yearbook.

We made a joke like, if you have a spaceship to escape Earth, can we get a seat in that thing? And he said no. It makes me think he wasn’t kidding because if you were kidding you would just say yes … But no, he said no. To this day I am confused and haunted by that story.

After this curious story, it is inevitable to remember that in 2012, when it was supposed to be the end of the world, the news came out that George Lucas had sold Lucasfilm to Disney for the amount of US $ 4 billion. From there, all control of the franchise has belonged to the company that also produces the Marvel films, and has already launched its first trilogy as a sequel to the Luke Skywalker story, but not before announcing that it would produce several more in the future. We don’t know if the Disney acquisition and Lucas’s desire to sell his creation have to do with the end of the world in 2012, but it is a strange coincidence. Mind you, he once stated that the decision was extremely painful.

