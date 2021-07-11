Seth Rogen joins the cast of the television series “Pam & Tommy”

Seth Rogen has appeared on the set of “Pam & Tommy”, about the lives of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

For some months now, Lily James and Sebastian Stan have been filming the episodes that will give rise to the biographical series about the life that Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee shared while they were married, and now Seth Rogen is joining the cast of this biopic.

Rogen, who will play a character named Rand and who by the way, steals an intimate video of the protagonists in the plot, has been seen with a look very consistent with the plot and a mullet-style haircut while walking around the set with his dark sunglasses. By now, he has lightly shaved his beard and appears very into his role as he smokes between scenes.

Rogen was not the only one who has undergone a physical transformation while filming the series for Hulu, as Sebastian Stan himself spends several hours each day in the makeup department to make his tattoos look like those of the Mötley Crüe musician. ; In addition, he now dominates his performance when playing drums on stage.

Regarding Pamela Anderson, she has preferred to keep her opinions to herself since the series was announced; He simply went on to say that he would not see it and that he does not know the actors who appear in it, referring to Stan and Lily James, in addition to being a hard blow to his memories, since the series covers a time when there were difficult for Anderson.