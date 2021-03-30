Seth Rogen explains why Nicolas Cage hates him

Share

The actor, writer, director and producer Seth Rogen has always appeared to be a “good guy” but it seems that Nicolas Cage has a great conflict with him.

It all started with the preparation of the film The Green Hornet 2011, which is led by Michel Gondry and has a script of his own Seth rogen who also plays Britt Reid the lead. At that time Nicolas Cage he wanted to be the villain, and his ideas for the character were completely insane. One proposal was to have the baddie wear lip prosthetics and tattoo his hair on his head, while another was to give him a strong Bahamian accent and turn him into a voodoo practitioner.

In the end, the role of the villain of The Green Hornet it was for Christoph Waltz, who obviously did not represent such an eccentric character as what he intended Nicolas Cage. But the story does not end there.

Was there an idea theft?

Nicolas Cage accused Seth rogen to steal his ideas for the villain he wanted to play in The Green Hornet and give them to your friend James franco to create the character named Alien in the film Spring breakers 2012.

“The second conflict actually happened before the pandemic,” said Seth Rogen. “I mean, he doesn’t like me anymore, that’s the point. So he will continue not to like it! “

So it seems that years after that confrontation, Nicolas Cage you haven’t forgotten it yet. Luckily, he is quite an imaginative person and can create many eccentric characters from scratch for any of his films.

Among the new projects of Nicolas Cage stand out Jiu Jitsu where he fights aliens, Prisoners of the Ghostland a madness from director Sion Sono and Willy’s wonderland where he faces animatronic animals. But we can also see it as Joe Exotic and he will play himself in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

