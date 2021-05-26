One of the most controversial topics in recent years is the culture of cancellation. What some call witch hunts and others consider the best opportunity to give space to those who had no voice or representation in the show, has become a movement that encompasses all the arts and quickly proved to be a double-edged sword. Perhaps the most interesting thing about this movement is that it is found, developed and pressed from social networks, which makes it a double-edged sword that can end someone’s career or raise lost projects in one day.

Comedy is one of the genres that is most affected by the culture of cancellation. It is clear that many jokes from before would be impossible to carry out today, but is it logical to end someone because thirty years ago they did something that was considered funny? Comedy evolves as its audience changes, but today more than ever there are a thousand filters so that a joke does not offend someone. For many it is about going against their own style, because in laughter is social criticism and the attack against the public to expose their own hypocrisy or their social vulnerabilities.

It has never been rare for a comedian to say something that offends, the problem is that what was previously allowed to pass now does not.

Many comedians are against the limitations of the culture of cancellation, since it is a censorship that occurs from the creation or at the time of exposing it to the public. However, others consider that we are in a time where comedy must find other ways, beyond mockery and attack, to make a society laugh that supposedly has its particular ideologies clear.

This is why it comes as a real surprise when someone like Seth Rogen defends the culture of cancellation. Rogen is famous for pushing his comedy to the limit, from explicit and awkward sex to political attacks capable of causing real tension, the actor-director has never handled himself with care and considering the emotions of his audience. During an interview on Good Morning Britain, the actor acknowledged that there are jokes of his that have not aged well, but that he will not defend them.

The director of Una Loca Intervista – 51% and This is the End – 82% even invited their fellow comedians to take responsibility for their insults and accept that things have changed:

Saying horrible things is bad, so if you have said something terrible then it is something that you should confront in some way. I don’t think that’s a culture of cancellation. It’s you saying something terrible if that’s what you did.

Specifically, Rogen believes that it is normal in comedy for some jokes to age poorly in today’s audience:

There are certain jokes that haven’t really aged well, but I think that’s part of the nature of comedy. I think conceptually those movies are untouchable and I think there is a reason why they have lasted and people are still watching and enjoying them now. Pranks aren’t necessarily things that are made to last.

These comments seem to respond to Chris Rock and Donald Glover, who recently expressed their views on how the culture of cancellation has affected comedy, sparking a wave of boring and low-risk series and films. Rock also commented that now everyone is afraid to speak and express themselves for fear that their career will be affected. Rogen himself does not escape this and not for the content of his films. A few weeks ago, social networks asked that Rogen be canceled for his friendship with James Franco, who was accused by several women of sexual harassment and abuse. Although the accusations have been known for years, and at the time he did not say anything, now it seems that the pressure was such that Rogen declared that he would never work with the protagonist of The Disaster Artist: Masterpiece – 94%.

