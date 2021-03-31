Seth Rogen corrects Emma Watson’s story in ‘Spree to the End’: “It was a shitty situation”

In recent days, recent statements by Seth Rogen about the filming of ‘Spree to the End’ have circulated on the Internet. The 2013 apocalyptic comedy was filled with cameos from celebrities like Rihanna, Channing Tatum or Emma Watson playing themselves, but the latter did not have a very pleasant experience shooting it.

In the footage that passed the edit, The ‘Harry Potter’ actress fought the protagonists, ax in hand, when they were considering the idea of ​​raping her. But it seems that Watson had to shoot another scene with Danny McBride and Tatum in which the former was a cannibal and the latter was tied to a leash. In the recent interview, Seth Rogen explained that “sometimes when you read something, when it comes to life it doesn’t seem like what you had in mind”, and that’s why the actress decided not to shoot the scene.

Now Rogen, who was also co-director and co-writer of the film, has posted a text on Twitter clarifying the situation, explaining that the actress did not just leave the film and apologizing for the misunderstanding.

pic.twitter.com/ZJV0iM22sn ? Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 30, 2021

“I want to correct a story that came out of an interview I recently gave. It doesn’t fit what really happened. Emma Watson didn’t ‘walk off the set’ and it sucks that there is a perception that she did. The scene It was not what she had written in the script originally, we were improvising her, it changed drastically and it was not what she had agreed to. The narrative that she was somehow rude or unprofessional is an absolute lie. I should have communicated better and since I didn’t, she found herself in an awkward situation. We both talked in the evening, it was completely a shitty situation and it must have been hard for her to say something, and I’m very glad and very impressed with her. for her to do it. We agreed that she would not join the scene. I was excited about the opportunity to work with her and would love to have her again. I am so sorry and disappointed that it happened, and I wish I had done more to prevent it. “

The version of an extra

Rumors about what happened to Watson on the set have been around for years. An extra assumption who would have witnessed the scene told his version in 2012, according to which the British actress would have decided to leave the filming when she felt uncomfortable about what Channing Tatum was doing.

“Emma arrives at the set and sees the scene and has a little moment of panic,” recounted the extra, who claimed to play the role of a cannibal, in a text that can still be read on PopFocal.com. “Before he started filming, he left the shoot with his publicist and Seth was like “What’s happened, what’s wrong with Emma?” Then he came back and recorded about three minutes of the scene. So Channing decided to do some breakdancing in front of her, but only with her thong on. So Emma leaves the shoot. Everybody is like ‘What? Where are you going?” while we watched her walk the entire street. So we dropped it five minutes later. “According to the alleged extra’s testimony, Emma Watson dropped out of filming because the scene was” too raunchy “and the actress was also” very angry that Channing was drinking while filming. Obviously he was also smoking marijuana. “

This version of events is supported by statements made by James Franco himself, part of the main cast, in a conversation he had with Mila Kunis in 2012. “An actress (I won’t say who, but she had a small role in the film) he left the film in the middle of a scene, “said the actor. “I admit that the scene was pretty crazy. There were no nudes, but it was very offensive. Not that the scene was not in the script, though. (…) She didn’t have to do anything crazy on the scene. But what was going on around her I guess was too extreme for her“.