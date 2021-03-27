Seth Rogen confirms rumor that Emma Watson left the set of This is the End offended – Tomatazos

Seth Rogen is one of the most controversial actors and comedians in Hollywood cinema, especially with his openness to the use of marijuana and how graphic his comedy can sometimes be. Although her film career has stood out with light comedies such as Un Desmadre de Viaje – 38%, Slightly Pregnant – 90%, The Green Hornet – 43% or for his special participation in films such as The Disaster Artist: Masterpiece – 94%, when they have had the opportunity to write or direct their own stories, have been involved in controversy.

One of the most notorious cases was when he conducted A Crazy Interview – 51%, in which the North Korean government felt directly attacked because in the plot the protagonists are hired by the CIA to kill Kim Jong-un. Perhaps one of his highest rated films has been This is the End – 82% starring himself alongside James Franco, who is his constant collaborator, Jonah Hill and Jay Baruchel.

This turns out to be a movie about the apocalypse where the actors play themselves and try to survive what seems to be the end of time. Because much of the film takes place in the house of James franco where a party was taking place, the film is full of important cameos among which Channing Tatum and Emma Watson stand out, who were said to have felt uncomfortable while filming a scene and left the set annoyed.

After years of the premiere, Rogen has finally decided to clarify the issue by confirming that, indeed, the actress from Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone – 80% decided to leave the set in the middle of a scene, but there would be no resentment between them, as it was Emma herself who helped them promote the film. In the aforementioned scene, Danny McBride appears, who assures that he is a cannibal and is about to eat the protagonists, but also presumes to Channing tatum like her sex slave in her Gimp outfit.

This is what Rogen told British GQ during the presentation of his book Yearbook about Emma’s reaction:

[…] I don’t look back and think, ‘How dare you do that?’ You know, I think sometimes when you read something, when it comes to life, it doesn’t seem to be what you thought it was. But it was not a terrible end to our relationship. He returned the next day to say goodbye. Helped promote the movie. No hard feelings and I couldn’t be happier with the final result of the film.

The writer also talked about what the original scene was like, but did mention that it was too graphic, accepting that maybe the actress was right to be upset and it finally turned out better or more fun than he had planned. Although the film is full of cameos where Rihanna’s also stands out, Tatum had the strongest scene, so the same actor has said that accepting this scene was perhaps his worst idea, ensuring that perhaps he was drunk the day Rogen gave him. she phoned and he accepted.