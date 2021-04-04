Seth Rogen apologizes to Emma Watson for misunderstanding

Following ambiguous statements about the incident of Emma Watson on the set of ‘Spree to the End’, Seth Rogen has decided to make things clear at last. Seth Rogen will be Steven Spielberg’s uncle in his biopic.

This week, Seth Rogen became news through an interview in GQ magazine, and where a rumor about Emma Watson during the filming of the film ‘Spree to the end‘. The actor confirmed that the actress left a scene for not agreeing with what was happening. “Sometimes I remember it and I think, how dare he do that? And I think that sometimes, when you read something and then it comes to life, it is not always how you thought it was … But it was not a terrible end to our relationship, He came back the next day to say goodbye and helped promote the movie. ”

From these statements, many media yesterday extracted the version that Watson had left the filming set in anger, and Rogen has come out quickly to deny it and qualify his words in the interview. The actor acknowledges that he did not express himself quite well and wanted to make things clear with this message:

“I want to correct a story that has emerged from a recent interview I gave. It misrepresents what really happened. Emma Watson did not ‘stormy off the set’ and it sucks that the perception is that she did. The scene was not what it was. written in the script originally, we were improvising, drastically changing the scene and it was not what she had signed on to. The narrative that she was somehow inelegant or unprofessional is complete bullshit. I sure should have communicated better and, like I didn’t, I put her in an awkward position. She and I talked during that night, overall it was a shitty situation and it must have been difficult for her to say anything and I’m very happy and impressed that she did. We agreed that she I would not be on the scene. I was excited for the opportunity to work with her and I would be excited to have that opportunity again. I am so sorry and disappointed that it happened this way, and I wish I had r done more to avoid it “

