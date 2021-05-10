Seth Rogen announces that he will not work with James Franco again after allegations of sexual abuse

James Franco is not a Hollywood favorite right now, all due to the numerous allegations of sexual abuse against him. Right now the Spider-Man actor – 89% maintain a low profile in the industry and negative reports are the order of the day. During a new interview with The Sunday Times, Seth Rogen talks about his relationship with Frank and ensures that you will not work with him again; when he tried to define the personal relationship between the two he was a bit more vague.

In recent years we have seen a scandalous number of accusations against Frank. In 2018, five women reported sexual misconduct by James and a few months ago he faced cases involving two of his former students at Studio 4, an acting school that currently no longer exists. Seth Rogen has remained oblivious to the controversy surrounding James francoIn addition, for The Sunday Times he confirms that he has no intention of joining forces with him in Hollywood.

What I can say is that I despise abuse and harassment and would never cover up or hide the actions of someone who does it, or put someone in a situation where they are around someone like that. However, I do remember a joke I made on ‘Saturday Night Live’ in 2014 and I am very sorry I did. Honestly, it was a terrible joke. I also look back at that interview from 2018 where I said that I would continue to work with James, and the truth is that I have not done it and I do not plan to do it right now.

Seth Rogen addressed his personal relationship with James Franco in the interview but wasn’t able to explain with certainty: “I don’t know if I can define that at this point during this interview. I can say, um, you know, it has changed a lot of things in our relationship. and our dynamics. ” He was asked how difficult it is to maintain a relationship with his partner, to which Seth replied: “Yes. But not as painful and difficult as it is for many other people involved. I have no mercy on myself in this situation.”

Seth Rogen Y James franco they worked together on movies like This is the End – 82%, Piña Express – 68% or Una Loca Entrevista – 51%, in addition to collaborating as producers. The entertainment industry has placed the black mark on Frank and he is no longer seen in major Hollywood projects. He had a few roles until 2019, however his last big hit was The Disaster Artist: Obra Maestra – 94%, a film for which he won several awards for his performance, including the Golden Globe. He has not been active in the industry studios for two years and does not seem to be returning anytime soon.

In the past, it was very common for sexual abuse cases in Hollywood to go silent. Powerful men had the facility to get out of any scandal well thanks to their position of power. Fortunately, things have changed and now victims can speak out without fear of repercussions. There are not a few predators in the film and television industry in the United States who have fallen for their actions and have been forever out of business, far from any kind of forgiveness.

Since ever, James franco He has denied all the accusations against him but that has not brought him any benefit to his case. Your relationship with Seth Rogen, one of the Hollywood figures closest to him, seems to have been forever tainted by his behavior; although it is interesting to note that in a certain part of his statement Rogen cannot explain his relationship with Frank, as if something will remain there, in the abyss.

