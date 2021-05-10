Seth Rogen announces that he will not work with James Franco again after accusations of sexual abuse – Tomatazos

James Franco is not a Hollywood favorite right now, all due to the numerous allegations of sexual abuse against him. Right now the Spider-Man actor – 89% maintain a low profile in the industry and negative reports are the order of the day. During a new interview with The Sunday Times, Seth Rogen talks about his relationship with Frank and ensures that you will not work with him again; when he tried to define the personal relationship between the two he was a bit more vague.

In recent years we have seen a scandalous number of accusations against Frank. In 2018, five women reported sexual misconduct by James and a few months ago he faced cases involving two of his former students at Studio 4, an acting school that currently no longer exists. Seth Rogen has remained oblivious to the controversy surrounding James francoIn addition, for The Sunday Times he confirms that he has no intention of joining forces with him in Hollywood.

What I can say is that I despise abuse and harassment and would never cover up or hide the actions of someone who does it, or put someone in a situation where they are around someone like that. However, I do remember a joke I made on ‘Saturday Night Live’ in 2014 and I am very sorry I did. Honestly, it was a terrible joke. I also look back at that interview from 2018 where I said that I would continue to work with James, and the truth is that I have not done it and I do not plan to do it right now.

Seth Rogen addressed his personal relationship with James Franco in the interview but wasn’t able to explain with certainty: “I don’t know if I can define that at this point during this interview. I can say, um, you know, it has changed a lot of things in our relationship. and our dynamics. ” He was asked how difficult it is to maintain a relationship with his partner, to which Seth replied: “Yes. But not as painful and difficult as it is for many other people involved. I have no mercy on myself in this situation.”

