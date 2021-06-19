Seth Curry’s incredible shooting percentages against Atlanta Hawks

One of the great secrets of the success of Philadelphia 76ers it is the role played by natural shooters and compulsive scorers who take advantage of everything that Embiid generates in opposing defenses. The main one is Seth curry, whose performance has been brilliant throughout the season and is proving to be a linchpin in the series of NBA 2021 playoffs against Atlanta Hawks. Proof of this are their success rates, with 21.8 points per game, 61.5% in field goals and 59.6% in triples. He will need to maintain that level in the seventh game.

Seth Curry in the Hawks series: 21.8 PPG

61.5 FG%

59.6 3P% We don’t know what to say about those shooting percentages – pic.twitter.com/7l0ggyadif – StatMuse (@statmuse) June 19, 2021