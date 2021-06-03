Seth Curry exploded with tremendous performance to eliminate the Wizards

The Philadelphia Sixers player, Seth curry had an excellent game against Washington Wizards to completely remove them from the season and the NBA.

Seth curry showed that he has a great capacity as a player of the NBA, not as similar as his brother Stephen Curry , but if he can make big plays and he showed it today against the Washington Wizards.

Seth was one of those responsible for defeating the Washington Wizards making some great plays that made his team come out with victory in the NBA, scoring 30 points with 10-17 from the field and 3-6 on triples 7-7 on free.

Here the video:

Joel Embiid is not there but #SethCurry is showing off with the Sixers and adds 26 points 103-94 Philadelphia wins over Washington after three quarters. 📹 (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/a4nszcWRHe – Viva Basquet (@VivaBasquet) June 3, 2021

Seth curry finished the game with an amount of 30 points 2 assists and did not rebound in 31 minutes of play in NBA.

Philadelphia 76ers with this victory against Washington Wizard I move on to a next round in the Playoffs of the NBA This season, they are now facing the New York Knicks.