Jorge Domínguez, journalist

POINT BY POINT

Grupo Posadas received a severe setback from the entity’s environmentalists. The Third Collegiate Court of the Twenty-Seventh Circuit, granted the definitive suspension of complaint resource number 98/2020 that prohibits hoteliers to continue with the construction of the lodging center that they were developing in the bay of Chemuyil, belonging to the Tulum municipality.

The resolution of the federal judicial authorities, in addition to preventing the progress of the work of the Posadas Group, safeguards the so-called sea turtle sanctuary, since the building is next to Xcacel-Xcacelito, the beach that for many years has been in the midst of controversy.

The representatives of the environmental groups Salvemos al Manglar, Grupo Ecologista del Mayab (Gema), Tajamar, Moce Yax Cuxtal and, Red Tulum Sostenible, filed the appeal for protection, which went for review and that last Tuesday afternoon-night Grupo Posadas was notified prohibiting the continuation of work at said point in the ninth municipality.

The representative of Gema, Aracely Domínguez explains that within the notification it is highlighted that, agencies such as the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa) have incurred in omissions by not responding, monitoring and attending to the actions that correspond to their staff to verify the events that occurred in the bay of Chemuyil.

Likewise, it is established that dependency such as the Secretary of Labor and Social Security (STPS), as well as the Secretary of Health, incurred in illegal and ominous attitudes, by not suspending the work, despite having the power to do so, because a significant numbers of workers continued to work in the midst of the Covid 19 pandemic.

Best of all, the authority considered that it is not necessary to leave any guarantee in between, in the matter, so that the plaintiffs of the protection will not have to deposit any recourse to guarantee reparation of damages, since it is Grupo Posadas who affects the assets of the complainants.

In another point…The situation that prevails in a large part of the Yucatan Peninsula as a result of the rains is extremely worrying. At least three roadblocks on the Escárcega-Chetumal highway prevent the passage of vehicles and have left the State incommunicado with the center of the country in the aforementioned section since Tuesday night.

It is estimated that the rains have affected some 28 thousand hectares of crops in various communities in the municipalities of Othón P. Blanco, Bacalar, Felipe Carrillo Puerto and José María Morelos, in addition to the effects of the “Cristóbal” torment in the southern area of ​​Quintana Roo, they anticipate the possibility that the Army will implement the DN-IIIE plan.

