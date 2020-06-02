Setting up a home theater has never been so easy. Not cheap. If you had been wanting to buy a projector with which to start enjoying your favorite movies, series and games in a big way from the comfort of your home, today you have an unbeatable opportunity thanks to a historical discount.

Normally, the price of the famous TOPTRO TR80 projector is 249.99 euros. However, for a limited time – or until the available units are sold out – it is possible to get it from Amazon at a price reduced by 20%, which supposes 50 euros discount and leaves it at just 199 euros.

Get the TOPTRO 6800 LED projector with a 20% discount

Taking into account that other projectors of greater range have prices that almost touch 2,000 euros, this model can be a fantastic option to enter the world of projectors. The TR80 is an LED projector with a 6800 lumens brightnessThanks to its larger diameter lens, it offers higher levels of brightness and sharpness than other models in its category.

He is able to reach a maximum resolution of 1080 points high, and has an 8000: 1 contrast. In addition, thanks to its projection distance of between 1.5 and 7.5 meters, it will be possible to enjoy its capabilities on surfaces between 45 and 300 inches. And although its resolution is Full HD, the projector supports 4K content.

Other interesting features of this projector are the inclusion of a hi-fi stereo audio system, thanks to two 5W speakers equipped with an SRS audio system.

On the other hand, it is one of the first projectors on the market to have a removable dust filter that allows you to easily remove dirt from your interior. In this way, we will avoid small black specks appearing in the image. Furthermore, its intelligent temperature control, Consisting of three independent fans, they adjust speed based on temperature to reduce energy consumption and extend lamp life up to 90,000 hours.

As I said at the beginning, its original price is 249.99 euros. But thanks to this discount, you can get it at a price of only 199 euros.

