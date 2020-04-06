This is an offer available at the time of publication. Discounts may vary based on stock and store demand.

We have said it on more than one occasion, if you do not want to miss the best discounts on products of all kinds, the best thing you can do is go through our offers section. In this case we come to talk about a projector that can be your best companion during confinement.

With this Amazon offer you can take home a 6,500 lumens Full HD projector at a 24% discount. You no longer need to stare at your smartphone screen, enjoy your favorite series and movies as if you were going to the cinema. Don’t think about it too much, It will only be available during today.

This is one of the cheapest Full HD projectors

Thanks to its different inputs you can connect it to all kinds of devices, smartphones, tablets, computers, consoles or just a pen drive. Promises a smooth, clear and bright image with high dynamic contrast. It has a color reproduction chip that will give you up to 18 million colors, with a realistic image.

From the firm they recommend a viewing distance of 2.6 meters so you can fully enjoy a projection size that will range from 50-300 inches. Connect it to one of your devices and play your favorite content as if you were in a theater.

The Artlii projector also has a zoom function that will help you if the content is not adjusted correctly. You can configure it between 75% and 100% so that the experience is the best possible. It should be said that its LED lamp promises up to 55,000 hours of service life, you will not have to worry about anything.

You have been able to verify it, you have the opportunity to take your multimedia experience to another level. The best series and films can be much more if you project them on the wall of your living room or room, creating the most exclusive cinema. Keep that in mind, the offer will end in just a few hours.

