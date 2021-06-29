Set to fight for interim belt at UFC 265, Ciryl Gane reveals interest in facing Jon Jones

Ciry Gane | Image: Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC

The French Ciryl Gane is the man of the moment in the MMA. After beating Alexander Volkov in the stellar of UFC Vegas 30. The heavyweight won the right to fight for the interim belt versus Derrick Lewis, at UFC 265. But, the Frenchman’s plans go beyond the interim belt and the linear champion Francis Ngannou.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Win revealed the desire to face Jon jones in the future. According to the Frenchman, the former light heavyweight champion is the greatest fighter of all time and the division change benefits him in his career.

“Yes, it is clear. Many people talk about that fight because I am a technical fighter and so is he. So everyone says it would be a well done match. So yes, I am very motivated because Jon Jones is the greatest of all time and everyone knows that, so I go ”, explained I win.

“I think going heavy duty is good for him. He is going to make a lot of money. He already did a lot in the light, so I understand the change, he wants to try something. Many people want that fight and so do I “, concluded.

Before a possible combat with “Bones”, Ciryl Gane will face Derrick Lewis. The fight will be valid for the interim belt and the star of UFC 265, on August 7.

