Set material filters the look of a mysterious character from Shazam 2

Photos and videos were posted directly from the Shazam 2: Fury of the Gods studio. The appearance of a character that intrigues everyone was seen.

In recent days it was announced that the cast of Shazam 2: The Fury of the Gods. Colombian actress – American, Rachel zegler, was confirmed as part of the cast of the project of DC. The production is already in the beginning of its production phase and has not stopped leaking content directly from the set.

When the news of the young interpreter’s participation in the film was released, it was said that some media claimed to have seen her pose in a golden suit, which increased expectations about her character. The rumors were true and now they have been corroborated.

rachel zegler in her outfit for shazam fury of the gods pic.twitter.com/yc7PngCMDX – mae ✪ (@westsidesorry) June 9, 2021

The footage collected from the studio shows the artist in a gleaming cape and armor, both of which look like a heroine. It should be noted that she will play the youngest daughter of Atlas. That is, it will be the sister of Kalypso (Lucy liu) Y Helen mirren (Wait).

However, the great doubt is located in whether her character will be another villain, joining her relatives or if, on the contrary, she will be an ally for Billy.

Thus, the reality of Zegler in said sequel is an enigma. However, amid what little is known, it is known that his character was described as “key.” Therefore, we will have to wait for more data to arrive in this regard to be able to have any conjecture.

AHHH RACHEL IN HER SHAZAM COSTUME, SHE LOOKS SO BADASS AND BEAUTIFUL LOOK AT HERRRRRR. Creds to Jachel_updates on ig. pic.twitter.com/QhFtRjEMsx – Ashley ♡ (@mylcsrxchel) June 9, 2021

Finally, after postponing its release date several times, Shazam: Fury of the Gods is starring Zachary levi What Shazam, Jack Dylan Grazer What Freddy freeman, Asher angel What Billy batson, Marta Milans What Mom rose, Helen mirren What Wait, Lucy Liu What Kalypso Y Rachel zegler on an undisclosed paper. The title will hit theaters on June 2, 2023. The installment will be directed by David F. Sandberg.

Source: CBR