Sestao River will play the final of the Third Division promotion playoff after beating Anaitasuna FT 1-0

05/30/2021 at 10:15 AM CEST

The Sestao River defeated 1-0 at Anaitasuna FT in the semifinal of the Third Division promotion playoff that took place this Saturday in The Plains. For its part, the Azcoitian team managed to impose itself on the Pasaia KE. With this result, the sestaorras will finally play in the final of the Third Division promotion playoffs after defeating all their rivals in the previous qualifying rounds.

The first half of the duel began facing the sestaoarra team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal of Jon elorza in minute 39. With this 1-0 ended the first part of the match.

Neither team managed to score in the second period, so the match ended with a score of 1-0.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Sestao River gave entrance to Huidobro, Borja, Unai bujan Y Jagoba for Bravo, Jon elorza, Juste Y Bittor, Meanwhile he Anaitasuna gave entrance to Xabi, Ander, Aranda Y Guillo for Aranbarri, Axi, Julen aramendi Y Odri.

A total of two yellow cards and one red card were seen in the match. The locals showed a yellow card to Bittor and red card to Matthew (2 yellow). For its part, the visiting team was cautioned with yellow to Aranbarri.

After winning the semifinal, the team of Igor Oca He finally reaches the final of the competition, where he will fight to become champion of the Third Division promotion playoffs in the coming days.

Data sheetSestao River:Ibon, Niwa, Zumalakarregui, Mateo, Bravo (Huidobro, min.60), Bittor (Jagoba, min.80), Villar, Huete, Aritz Pascual, Juste (Unai Bujan, min.74) and Jon Elorza (Borja, min. 74)Anaitasuna FT:Mikel Ruiz, Markel Eskurtza, Odri (Guillo, min.82), Azkoitia, Izagirre, Aranbarri (Xabi, min.55), Mikel Pastrian, Axi (Ander, min.55), Julen Aramendi (Aranda, min.70), Aramendi and Mikel ArzalluzStadium:The PlainsGoals:Jon Elorza (1-0, min. 39)