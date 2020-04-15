BUENOS AIRES, Apr 15 (.) – Going to the psychologist is almost a ritual for many Argentines. For this reason, they resorted to the only option in times of social isolation due to the coronavirus: to reverse the roles and allow their therapists to enter their homes through virtual sessions.

Argentina has more than 222 psychologists for every 100,000 inhabitants, according to the 2017 World Health Organization (WHO) mental health report, a figure much higher than the less than 30 in the United States, 49 in France and 12 in the neighboring Brazil.

Psychologists and patients say that sessions by video call or other applications work well, even if the session is not held in an office under known rules.

“We entered the patients’ houses, which would never have happened. They came to our offices, not us to their homes,” Claudia Borensztejn, president of the Argentine Psychoanalytic Association (APA), told ..

During the isolation ordered by the Government from March 20 to April 26, the APA opened a free telephone line to attend patients in the emergency and refer them to professionals who can contain new cases and deepen treatment when necessary.

“We receive many calls, the situation opens many new doors (…) The consultations are very distressing, related to what is happening now. Many are due to panic attacks, anxiety about confinement, insomnia, anguish over the economic issue” Borensztejn said.

“The main objective of this containment is that people will not go to the guards (of hospitals) to avoid overloading the health system at this time. Many are doctors who think they have coronaviruses,” he added.

The psychoanalyst highlighted the enormous offer of professionals willing to help, who consider themselves a “reserve army” to contain doctors and all kinds of patients when the virus peak, which the government estimates for May, and when the emergency passes. and we have to elaborate what happened.

Amid the global pandemic, which has left some 2 million confirmed cases and 120,000 deaths worldwide, the WHO warned that the crisis “creates stress for the population.”

For Romina, a 47-year-old foreign trade businesswoman and mother of two young children, the main challenge as a patient is to be able to find a private and quiet space where to speak without interruption.

“I go to the car so as not to be distracted and have more privacy. The phone works well for me, I prefer it to the ‘delay’ that can occur using other modalities. I kept the same number of sessions, even the same day. But I did ask for a change of schedule to route some things from my work first and to my children with their school tasks, “he said.

Psychology -and psychoanalysis in particular- has such a high penetration into Argentine culture and is so accepted that it is usual to hear its specific terms in dialogues with friends or that schools suggest psychological help when a child presents a problem.

“It gives me the impression that we are a population that has more contact with our own difficulties and with anguish, and that is why we resort to help,” reflected the psychoanalyst Marisa Chamizo.

Psychologists agree that denial was one of the symptoms that appeared in many of the sessions, especially at the beginning of the mandatory confinement in force in Argentina, where until Wednesday there were 2,443 infected (counting 11 cases from the Falkland Islands, whose sovereignty the country disputes with Great Britain), of which 105 died.

“The denial makes us think that ‘this is not for me’. But it is not in all patients. Others enter a bell of resonance of the information that comes from the media and have reactions of extreme measures so much that they become persecutory, “said psychoanalyst Roxana Meygide Schargorodsky.

Romina, who has been analyzing herself for years, confesses that many times the sessions end up addressing the stress generated by dealing with work, childcare, housework and the intrinsic anguish of isolation.

“The truth is that there were times when I was not calm and that the session also helped me to express that, which is the reality of quarantine,” he concluded.

(Report by Lucila Sigal; Edited by Nicolás Misculin)