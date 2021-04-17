Session interrupted by red flag in the last bars of FP3

04/17/2021 at 11:53 AM CEST

Nil Banos

The final stretch of the third free practice of the premier category was interrupted by the fall that Jorge Martin he suffered in Turn 7 of the Portimao Portuguese track. A hard and fast fall that left the San Sebastián de los Reyes driver sore on the gravel from the escape from said right turn.

The stewards came out to quickly attend to the ’89’ of Pramac Racing. Very sore, and unable to get up, to Jorge Martin They began to attend to him in the same loophole. Good proof of how hard and fast his fall had been is that the bike was practically in contact with the protections of the road that runs along the track.

They tried not to stop the session by showing the yellow flag, but since Martin They could not take him from that point of escape and that the first care would be there, for precaution and security they decided that he would end up waving the red flag. Session interrupted and stopped in the absence of just over four minutes for the conclusion of the session. A few important last minutes to see which ten drivers end up directly into Q2 this afternoon.

MotoGP on DAZN available live and on demand. Subscribe and start your month for free