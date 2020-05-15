May 14, 2020 | 8:23 pm

Zoé Robledo, general director of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), said that the sectors that have most requested solidarity credit to the word coincide with those most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far, the business services sector is the one with the most credits deposited (44,442), followed by commerce with 41,864 credits, followed by transformation with 19,292 credits. In total, 137,343 credits have been deposited, which corresponds to 88% of the total of those who have applied for the credit.

It is important because one of the segments most affected by the coronavirus is the companies that they had because they are considered non-essential. For example, tourism is there in services for companies

Zoé Robledo said at the evening press conference

In addition, the manager said that they have a total of 157,279 approved applications and as of today 3,433 million, 575 thousand pesos have been dispersed through 137,343 credits. Only on May 13, 6,695 applications were added.

While 46,000 approved credits have not been deposited, mainly because CLABE was canceled or blocked or because CLABE does not have the capacity to receive the amount of 25,000 pesos.

It is intended to grant just over 645,000 solidarity loans to the word, which are aimed at employers throughout the country registered with Social Security who in January, February and March did not terminate their workers.

Section is enabled for domestic workers and independent workers

Robledo affirmed that yesterday, May 13, the platform was enabled to expand the universe of beneficiaries: domestic workers and independent workers.

“Men and women who were invisible to the country’s social security,” said the director.

There are 22,300 domestic workers who are part of this pilot project, 1% of the total universe. As well as 23,717 independent workers who were registered until April 30 of this year.

Regarding the progress of approved applications, 916 applications have been registered for domestic and independent workers.