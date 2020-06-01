The Colombian Prosecutor’s Office has opened a preliminary investigation to the Superintendence of Home Public Services, the Commission for the Regulation of Drinking Water and Basic Sanitation, as well as the Energy and Gas Regulatory Commission, for the alleged increases in the rates of these services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This has been announced by the Public Ministry through its Twitter account, after the latest complaints filed by citizens, who have reported, in addition to increases in prices and rates, unjustified charges.

“This investigation originated (…) based on the complaints received for alleged unjustified charges in the billing of public services,” the Prosecutor’s Office has written in a statement.

In recent weeks, multiple complaints have been disseminated through social networks about this supposed increase in rates, so the authorities have indicated that they will seek to “establish controls” with which “to guarantee that billing corresponds to consumption real citizens. “

Due to these alleged cost overruns, the Prosecutor’s Office has opened a preliminary investigation “against officials of the public energy services companies of Cundinamarca, in the provinces of Sumapaz, Gualivá and Guavio; the Sociedad Central Hidroeléctrica de Caldas SA ESP, and the municipality of Santuario, Risaralda “.

It is not the first time that the Office of the Prosecutor has initiated measures against alleged abuses committed during the pandemic, since already at the end of April, together with other control agencies, it presented a report on the extra costs that had occurred in the humanitarian aid contracts launched to address the health crisis.

According to these investigations, unjustified increases were found in medical products, health protection and technological infrastructures, although it was in the rise in prices in markets and food stores that this situation was most evident.

Faced with this problem, the country’s president, Iván Duque, warned that “the full weight of the law” would fall on those who tried to take advantage of the pandemic.

“The one who steals aid to deal with the pandemic is a bandit of the worst kind, typical of a sewer rat. Whoever takes away the possibility of a vulnerable person to receive their food must drop the full weight of the law, with much forcefulness “, defended.

In relation to the last balance of the situation of the pandemic in Colombia, the Ministry of Health confirmed this Sunday 29,383 cases of contagion and 939 deaths.