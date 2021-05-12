Services activity Brazil contracts in first quarter, below pre-pandemic level

Bloomberg

National marches; US Futures Down: Colombia Today

(Bloomberg) – US futures fall in anticipation of US inflation data European stocks rise driven by optimism around reopening of economies and increase in raw materials. The 10-year Treasury yield falls, the Bloomberg Dollar index rises and emerging market currencies weaken. Oil futures in New York held gains after the International Energy Agency said a record glut accumulated last year is gone. In Colombia, for today new demonstrations are called at the national level. President Iván Duque visited Cali, the city most affected by the riots, on Tuesday, and according to local media, roadblocks continue to rise on national highways. The consumer confidence index fell sharply in April to -34.2 versus analysts’ expectation of -20.6. This in a month in which confinement measures were implemented before a new peak of the pandemic, the tax reform was presented to Congress – which was later withdrawn by the government – and where on April 28 protests began throughout the country The peso fell slightly 0.1% and closed at 3,712 per dollar. The currency has already recovered the losses caused since the government withdrew the tax reform and Minister Alberto Carrasquilla resigned earlier this month. S&P analyst Manuel Orozco said the recent social unrest and the withdrawal of the tax reform from Congress “definitely they were not in our base case and it was a very significant development ”. The rating agency continues to monitor the government’s ability to present an alternative proposal, he added. 429 deaths from covid were reported yesterday, and 16,425 new cases, according to data from the Health Ministry. With this, the number of total confirmed cases rose to 3,031,726 and the deaths reached 78,771.Colombia ranks twelfth in the world in total cases of contagion, surpassed by the US, India, Brazil, France, Turkey, Russia, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany and Argentina, according to data from Johns Hopkins. In terms of deaths, the country ranks eleventh. According to Bloomberg calculations: Cases + 0.5% vs + 0.5% moving average 7 days Deaths + 0.5% vs + 0.6% moving average 7 days Test positivity 18 , 9% vs 22.8% moving average 7 days Read Bloomberg Daybreak where you can find the version for Latin America and listen to the podcast in Spanish. All events in local time INTERNATIONAL: Fierce clashes between the Israeli army and rocket squads in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip prompted a concerted diplomatic effort to end the most serious fighting to convulse the area since a war of 2014 Egypt, the United Nations and the US called for downscaling already as relentless Israeli airstrikes and Palestinian rocket bombardments raised the toll At least 51 people were killed in Palestinian areas, six in Israel : In Colombia: Protests and demonstrations throughout the country This week: May 13: Manufacturing production, industrial production, retail sales, civil works payments May 14: Q1 GDP, trade balance, economic activity ISE International: 7:30 am: USA CPI April, m / m est. 0.2%, previous 0.6%; a / a est. 3.6%, previous 2.6% 9:30 am: US crude inventories May 7; its T. -2.1m brls, previous -8m brls Fed Agenda: 8am: Vice President Clarida talks about US economic outlook 8:05 am: Rosengren (Boston) talks about cryptocurrencies 12pm: Bostic (Atlanta) speaks before Council on Foreign Relations12: 30pm: Harker (Philadelphia) talks about higher education This week: May 13: Rates decision of Mexico, Chile, Peru Relevant agendas: South AmericaUSA MexicoBrazilEuropeNEWS: Riots and blockades hurt Colombia’s prospects: Graph Withdrawal of tax reform and protests were not in base scenario: S&P Colombia opens door to the left in 2022: Control RisksGross international reserves Colombia rises to $ 59,000m in April Featured news from the main Latin American newspapers COMMENT: The violent clashes between protesters and the police that have intensified since April 28 “will prepare the setting for a growing empowerment of the left ahead of the May 2022 general election and a likely victory by a cand left wing ”, Control Risks analysts Raúl Gallegos, Nicolás Urrutia and Claudia Navas write in a report“ Progressive politicians, especially the left-wing populist Gustavo Petro, will be strengthened by the deep discontent of the middle class and the poor ”“ It is likely that the broadest and poorest segment of society, which has lost the most jobs and income during the pandemic, adopt the populist ideas of a candidate like Petro “” The political right led by President Iván Duque will weaken more and more next year, opening the door to a future left-wing government “” The government’s withdrawal from fiscal reform has put it on the defensive, and social organizations are likely to seek to take advantage of this weak position in the next 12 months, before 2022 Presidential Election ”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source. © 2021 Bloomberg LP