Service stations will disappear in the next 20 years

06/15/2021 at 10:10 AM CEST

SPORT.es

The great concern for most of the people who think about buying an electric car is how to charge it. But the real question you should ask yourself is how are you going to refuel your gasoline or diesel vehicle if it doesn’t go electric. As the BBC reports, the UK government wants to improve conditions for electric cars.

This is because Electric cars will take the gas station business into a death spiral for the next two decades, making electric vehicles the default choice for all car owners.

Why? Because charging electric vehicles will be much easier than refueling gasoline and diesel cars. This is not just because the UK government has banned the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars from 2030. If this prediction is correct, it is a death sentence for many of the 8,380 UK petrol stations. And the industry’s decline could come surprisingly fast.