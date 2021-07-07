Service sector activity in the US cools down in June and employment measurement contracts: ISM

By Lucia Mutikani

WASHINGTON, Jul 6 (.) – U.S. service industry activity rose at a moderate pace in June, likely limited by labor and raw material shortages, keeping unfinished jobs piling up. .

The Supply Management Institute said Tuesday that its non-manufacturing activity index fell to 60.1 last month, down from 64.0 in May, the highest reading in the series’ history.

A measurement above 50 indicates growth in the services sector, which accounts for more than two-thirds of economic activity in the United States. Economists polled by . had forecast a drop to 63.5.

The economy has been hit by labor and raw material shortages as it reopens after more than a year of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 150 million people are fully immunized against the coronavirus, which has led to the lifting of the restrictions imposed on companies by the pandemic, which has contributed to the refocusing of demand on services instead of goods .

The survey’s order book measure increased to 65.8 from 61.1 in May. New orders remained healthy and there is ample room for strong increases in the coming months as inventories contracted in June.

The supply limitation shows no signs of giving in, so companies continued to pay more for inputs. The measurement of prices paid by service companies fell to a still high level of 79.5 from 80.6 in May, which was the highest reading since September 2005.

The continued rise supports the view of some economists that rising inflation will be more persistent than the Federal Reserve currently anticipates.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has repeatedly asserted that higher inflation will be transitory, noting that he expects supply chains to normalize and adapt – views also shared by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

The Fed’s preferred measure of inflation for its 2% target, the price index for personal consumption expenditures, which excludes volatile components of food and energy, soared 3.4% year-on-year in May, the biggest rise since April 1992.

The ISM survey’s measurement of employment in the services sector fell to a reading of 49.3 in June, down from 55.3 in May. Still, there is cautious optimism that the worker shortage is beginning to subside.

The government reported Friday that nonfarm payrolls increased by 850,000 jobs in June, the largest increase in 10 months, after increasing by 583,000 in May.

(Report by Lucia Mutikani; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)