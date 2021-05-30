Service life and replacement price of LED headlights

In the last few years, LED headlights have completely invaded the automotive market, displacing xenon headlights entirely, and relegating “old-fashioned” halogen headlights to the most basic versions of cheap cars. LED headlights are, in appearance, all advantages: they can light fantastically, there is no need to change bulbs and the modularity of their diodes allows democratize technologies like adaptive headlights. However, LED headlights have a dark side, a dark side of which car manufacturers do not release a pledge.

The wear of LED headlights: what is their service life?

The German organization ADAC – equivalent to a RACE or RACC in Spain – has carried out an extensive study on LED headlights. The main conclusion is that all that glitters is not gold. LED headlights have two weaknesses: its useful life is not infinite, and in case of breakdown or accident its replacement can be extremely expensive. Car manufacturers claim that the durability of their LED headlights is “for life”, but it is necessary to clarify what does that “for life” mean. The reality, unfortunately, is that nothing is “forever.”

Halogen or xenon headlights also wear out over time, but their replacement is much easier and cheaper.

According to ADAC, the useful life for which these headlights are designed is 15 years. That is to say, a useful life almost identical to the average age of the cars that circulate in Spain, without going any further. The durability of modern cars is far superior to that of yesteryear, and in our opinion, for such an important part as headlights to have a limited lifespan is a mistake. The problem is not that some LED headlights will fail catastrophically, it is that its luminosity decreases over time. They wear out with use, in short.

The same happens with the LED bulbs that we have in our homes: their light intensity decreases over time, so gradually that we do not notice it – as a side effect, they tend to increase the warmth of the light. An LED diode is considered “spent” when it only offers 70% of its original brightness. Unlike incandescent bulbs, LEDs are very sensitive to high temperatures. If they are exposed to high temperatures, internal or external, their level of wear increases considerably.

LEDs can fail individually, similar to “dead pixels” on a computer or TV screen.

In a car, its proximity to high temperature components can also shorten its useful life, something that will depend on its packaging and the existence and efficiency of heat exchangers in its semiconductors. At the same time, humidity can cause premature failure, and fitting tens or hundreds of individual LEDs in a car increases the possibility of individual failures. According to the German ADAC, we can expect a useful life in the headlights of between 3,000 and 10,000 hours, while the taillights can last a little longer.

Personally, I drive a car with LED lights on its taillights every day. A car with 15 years and almost 300,000 km. Although no LEDs have failed, their intensity is relatively modest compared to more modern cars, showing wear and tear on their diodes.

How much does it cost to replace an LED headlight or pilot?

We will not be turned back on ITV if any of our LEDs fail – more common in cars of a certain age. However, they will do so in the event of a complete unit failure. Will touch replace the headlight or pilot, as happens if we accidentally hit it. In conventional cars it was not usually too expensive, at least until the headlights began to grow in design and complexity. LED headlights have taken replacement cost to another level. In fact, a silly accident with broken headlights is capable of declaring a car totally wreckage.

The price data refers to the German market. In Spain they could be slightly cheaper.

The LEDs cannot be repaired individually and their housings are sealed. This design, collected in its type approval, forces to replace the complete headlight in case of breakage or failure. According to ADAC, a complete full-LED headlamp can cost up to 4,800 euros in the case of high-end vehicles. The cost of replacement and installation, even in simple and affordable vehicles, ranges between 700 and 1,400 euros. In an ordinary car of segment C, the cost would oscillate between 1,200 and 1,800 euros. Yes, they are very expensive.

The taillights have a more contained cost, but the individual cost ranges between 200 and 600 euros, always depending on the intricacy of its design and its dimensions. In an ideal world, repair of these components would be allowed, at a much lower cost – both financial and environmental. As we ask manufacturers for easier LED headlight repair, we are confident that independent repair businesses will proliferate in the years to come – as do smartphone screen repair services.