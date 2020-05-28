The confidence of the service sector in Brazil recovered in May after a reduction in pessimistic expectations, but the gains were not sufficient to compensate for the historical losses suffered in the last two months.

The Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV) said on Thursday that its Service Confidence Index (ICS) increased from 9.4 points in May, to 60.5 points. In April, the index had fallen to the low of the historical series, which started in June 2008.

But according to FGV, the May result represents a recovery of only 21.7% compared to the losses suffered in the last two months amid the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The improvement was strongly influenced by the revision of expectations, signaling a reduction in pessimism,” said Rodolpho Tobler, an economist at FGV IBRE. “For the coming months, it is still not possible to see a robust recovery, mainly due to high uncertainty and the negative scenario in the labor market.”

The Expectations Index (IE-S) – which measures businessmen’s perception of the future of the service sector – rose 17.4 points this month to 64.7 points, recovering only 32.5% of the fall accumulated in the previous three months.

The Current Situation Index (ISA-S) increased 1.5 points, remaining close to the historic minimum of 55.5 points recorded in April.

See too:

BC cuts Selic to 3% per year

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.