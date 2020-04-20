Henrique and Juliano sang their successes in an intimate show broadcast on Youtube, this Sunday (19). With the presence of the family, the sertanejos showed the women and daughters during the virtual show. While singing ‘Quem Ama Semper Entende’, Henrique saw his daughter, Maria Antônia, try to take her first steps. ‘My daughter almost walked for the first time,’ he commented

Henrique and Juliano made the fans happy when they broadcast a live show on their Youtube channel, this Sunday (19). From the duo’s farm, they sang the greatest hits of their careers and welcomed their families, as well as their parents. One of the cute moments of the live was when Henrique’s daughter, Helena, tried to walk with her mother’s support, Amanda Vasconcelos. The sertanejo sang “Quem Ama Semper Entende” when he noticed his daughter’s movement. Throwing a slipper at his brother, the singer – whose house pool stole the scene in a recent photo – caught the artist’s attention. “My daughter almost walked for the first time,” said Henrique, excited about the nine-month-old girl. Juliano also received the affection of his wife, Mohana do Couto, and his daughter, Maria Antônia – who won Maraisa’s comment in a photo on the beach with her father.

Marília Mendonça melts for Henrique’s daughter in live: ‘Cuteness’

Friend of the pair – with whom she appeared in a photo in her “best phase”, according to her -, Marília Mendonça invaded the social networks of Henrique and Juliano to comment on the live. But the singer did not leave her followers without content and fed their networks at the same time. “Me in this live, there and there. I don’t like it, I love it!”, Wrote the singer when posting a photo with a cell phone in each hand. On his twitter, Leo’s mother melted when Henrique’s daughter appeared on his father’s lap. “As if fashion weren’t enough, I still have to put up with this cuteness,” she wrote, which delighted Maiara and Maraisa when showing her son in a recent live.

as if fashion weren’t enough, I still have to put up with this cuteness #LiveLiberdadeProvisoria pic.twitter.com/LSkHj17p1U – #LiveLiberdadeProvisoria (@MariliaMReal)

April 19, 2020

me in this live, there and there, I don’t like it, I love it! @HeJOficial feat. @MariliaMReal #LiveLiberdadeProvisoria pic.twitter.com/4KSvpOMutN – #LiveLiberdadeProvisoria (@MariliaMReal)

April 19, 2020

Juliano reveals 4kg more quarantined and Henrique comments on diets: ‘I left all of them’

During the live, Henrique said he tried to restrict his diet during social isolation because of Covid-19, but was unsuccessful. “I went on 48 diets and left them all,” commented the singer. Juliano wanted to know if his brother had already noticed a difference in weight: “I don’t know anymore. I’m afraid to climb on the scale. All the plans I tried to make to improve myself, I failed them all”. Juliano then revealed the weight gain in the quarantine and made fun: “I gained 4 kg, but I think it’s because my hair is long”. On social media, the public identified with the duo’s saga regarding weight during the period of social distance. “Henrique is me in life,” commented a fan. “Look at us,” wrote another, marking a friend.

Henrique and Juliano ‘dribble’ criticisms about drink with ‘iced tea’. Understand!

After Gusttavo Lima had their lives investigated by Conar because of the advertisement of alcoholic beverages, Henrique and Juliano managed to circumvent the criticism. The duo put drink in a thermos and, ironically, explained the use of the container: “They said we can’t drink some things. We’re not going to do this here. We’re going to have tea. A very tasty tea in that bottle. thermal “.

