Serpents and Tie Dye highlight Galilea Montijo in dress

Serpientes and Tie Dye highlight Galilea Montijo in dress | Instagram

The presenter Galilea Montijo, always looking to give a plus when it comes to dressing even if it goes out of the way, it was on this occasion that she joined the “Tie Dye” fashion, and not compliant, she wears a snake under her neck .

One more time, Galilea Montijo She attracted everyone’s attention with a very trendy dress to which she added a very striking touch, a large snake that appears on the front of the garment.

The “Today’s driver“he joined the” Tie Dye “fashion and striking prints, a proposal that he complemented with sneakers in a very vibrant red hue.

The short garment of “Gali” also showed a bit of her legs, although it was undoubtedly the garment in washed-out gray that captured the most attention of her followers on Instagram, it is worth mentioning that today this fashion trend is here to stay .

As a whole “model” the former “tv girl” posed next to a light instrument in a sector of the forum of Hoy’s morning program.

They were some of her companions from the broadcast produced by Andrea Rodríguez Doria, who threw several cheers at the collaborator of various variety and reality shows.

You came back with everything, wrote Marisol González, along with the comment another host was also added “Crazy about LatiGal’s clothes, congratulations, I love you,” wrote @laurabozzo: _of.

As she is not going to return with everything, if she is well tanned from my land, La Paz Baja California Sur, Hermosa, were some of the comments from her 9.1 million followers on the popular platform.

With a spectacular tan after spending a week on the beaches of Baja California Sur, Galilea Montijo Torres wears her now golden hue which combines at the same time with the reflections in her hair which she also wore loose but stylized, providing greater volume to her hair. already abundant mane.

The “fire brunette” as the collaborator Andrea Escalona calls her friend, added more than 46 thousand likes in the publication in which once again, the Televisa member inspires her loyal fans who keep abreast of her steps and her many ideas to keep looking beautiful at any age.

And is that one of the things that “La Montijo” has taken for granted is that you can continue to look beautiful at 40 and almost 50 years, in her case, the remembered television actress who acted in novels such as “El Premio Mayor” “Loving you is my sin”, “The price of your love”, “The Hidden Truth” and many others, just turned 48.

They were his photographs from the beach in which the wife, mother and consecrated to the world of entertainment, showed her silhouette without inhibitions and very proud since the businesswoman has dedicated herself to preserving and caring for her figure with great discipline.

Andrea Legarreta’s colleague, Raúl el “Negro” Araiza, Paul Stanley, Arath de La Torre, Andrea Escalona, ​​Marisol González, Martha Galilea Montijo, remembered mostly for her participation in “Pequeños Gigantes”, is one of the most beloved members within of the production.

Although, in the midst of its enormous popularity, the also actress of the series, “Marry me, my love” exempt from some criticism.

Many of them, derived from certain comments that the native of Guadalajara has expressed in the middle of the transmissions and that has caused network users to throw strong signals at her.