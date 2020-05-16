The recent publication of the first data of the seroprevalence study against SARS-CoV-2, allows us to estimate that the coronavirus infected around two and a half million people in Spain (perhaps a few hundred thousand more, if we take into account that the number of false negatives of the tests used usually exceed that of the false positives).

This study is being carried out with rigor, complying with the scientific quality standards in use and under the technical direction of a competent person.

Their figures are far from the official figures that, as of May 14, 2020, register a total of 229,540 infected. There are ten times more infected than the government had recognized.

There is also strong demographic evidence indicating that the official death toll COVID-19 (27,321 people as of 14-5-20) may be higher and maybe around 40,000 people.

The first conclusion is that, as has happened in all the pandemics of history, most politicians tend to follow a similar strategy: to strive to give a picture of the situation in which its effects are underestimated.

This eagerness to downplay public health problems reached its peak during the 1918-1920 flu pandemic. The leaders of many countries imposed total censorship on the press. Giving any news about the flu was prohibited.

Curiously, in Spain censorship worked worse than in other more advanced European or North American countries. And in the end the Spanish press managed to talk about the flu and that is why it ended up being known as “the Spanish flu.”

Whatever its political sign, many of the world leaders have also now followed the strategy of showing the effects of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus downwards: From right-wing populists such as Bolsonaro (who maintained that COVID-19 was not to affect Brazilians, given that their strength even allowed them to bathe in sewers), even the Chinese communist government (which censured doctors who, like Li Wenliang or Ai Fen, tried to warn, in time, of the danger of the virus) .

Although they differed enormously in their ideologies and styles, politicians such as Boris Johnson, Vladimir Putin or Daniel Ortega, agreed on this strategy of downplaying the real effects of SARS-CoV-2.

A disastrous strategy

The problem is that this strategy has always been disastrous. Many millions of people lost their lives throughout history because politicians preferred to say that there was no danger.

There is no doubt that if China had heeded the warnings of its scientists like Ai Fen and warned the world earlier and taken action in time, things could have been very different. They would also have been if the political leaders of most countries had acted more diligently.

The proof is that the countries that took action early in the pandemic are in a much better situation than those that did not, even if they are small, poor countries like Portugal or Greece.

Very close we have a good example: Extremadura and the Portuguese Alentejo they are very similar. But at the beginning of May in Alentejo the first victim of COVID-19 was produced, while in Extremadura they were already approaching 500. A result that depends on the differences in management.

Contrary to what “Spain is different”, our politicians acted as the politicians of most countries did: doing too little and doing it too late. And most likely, in the de-escalation they will give way, too soon, to the pressure of economic interests.

The first results are bad news

It is absurd to insist on minimizing the gravity of the facts. The first results of the seroprevalence study bring bad news:

Indicate that the number of infected is too large to allow effective monitoring control thorough of the infected. This would require a tremendous effort.

The study also suggests that the infectivity of SARS-CoV-2 may be significantly higher than we thought. The virus could quickly re-emerge after a relaxation of social distance.

These first seroprevalence data make us think that the total size of the circulating population of SARS-CoV-2 may be larger than expected.

Thus the virus has more opportunities for adaptation: You can increase your genetic variability by maintaining a greater number of genotypes in the population that allow you to show greater resistance to drugs to conquer other niches such as pets. or pets.

And what, paradoxically, is worse: the number of immunized people is still too small to protect the population. Let’s imagine that I am infected and I meet 10 people without maintaining social distancing measures. If all of them were immunized, then it would not infect any. But if none of them are, the probability that I will infect them is very high.

Here we are

Unfortunately this seems to be the current situation: There are enough circulating viruses to serve as the initial inoculum, and there are enough susceptible people to produce another outbreak that collapses health as soon as the social distancing is relaxed.

This situation does not occur only in our country: our data coincide with the seroprevalences of other countries in our environment. We are all in a similar situation. And it is a bad situation.

The stubbornness of the facts prevails no matter how much in their strategy of minimizing the effects of the pandemic, the politicians generally resorted to technicians less given to question their strategies.

Technicians with a more political profile have had much more relevance in this pandemic than those with a more scientific profile.

Now the experts of a more profile WHO technician have said that the COVID-19 pandemic may be the health crisis that marks our time: SARS-CoV-2 could stay with us for a long time. Four or five years at best. I could even do it forever.

Even many experts think that SARS-CoV-2 could become another endemic virus in the human population, just as it happened with HIV (the AIDS virus) that has been with us since 1981.

Although HIV is no longer news, its numbers are overwhelming: 75 million people have become infected with AIDS and nearly 40 million have died. Despite the enormous effort to find a vaccine, we have not yet succeeded. Only a complex and expensive cocktail of drugs can treat it.

We can draw a lesson from AIDS: on paper it is very easy to eradicate. It is enough to use condoms in sexual relations with people who are not 100% sure that they are free of AIDS, and to control blood banks, serum, fluids … Despite this, in 2018 there were about 2 million new infections.

And avoiding SARS-CoV-2 is going to be much more difficult than avoiding AIDS..

Realistically, it is most likely that a vaccine available in billions of doses, which would allow us to obtain group immunity quickly against COVID-19, will still take a while to arrive, if it does. It is not always possible: there is no vaccine for AIDS and the flu vaccine is not totally effective.

The forecasts could not be more overwhelming: if immunizing 5% of the Spanish population cost at least 27. 321 deaths, when the population reaches 60% immunized (the minimum estimate to achieve group immunity) the coronavirus will have killed about 327,000 people.

And we cannot forget that in diseases like measles there are outbreaks despite the fact that more than 90% of people are already immunized.

The pressures for rapid de-escalation are increased

In the meantime, evidence increases that de-escalation favors SARS-CoV-2: Health admits that the spread of COVID-19 increased 30% since they were allowed to leave. Contagions increase significantly from Germany to Korea as containment measures are relaxed.

The prospects are not the best. And history teaches us that the second wave of pandemics is often even worse.

Let’s be prudent, let’s keep social distance …

Or have we already forgotten when hospitals and funeral services were saturated?