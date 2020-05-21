By Sebastian Quiroz

05/20/2020 3:05 pm

Devolver Digital has surprised us today with the revelation of a new Serious Sam game, which will arrive on PC and Google Stadia in August of this year. This announcement is accompanied by a trailer that shows how crazy the fourth installment in this series will get.

This title will be a prequel to the series and is being developed by Croteam, with Devolver Digital in his usual publisher role. Serious Sam 4 will be an experience with only one objective: survive hordes of enemies trying to destroy our planet. We will see weapons like the classic double shotgun or the chainsaw, as well as new additions such as a guided missile rocket launcher or a powerful laser beam of death.

This is how Digital Devolver describes this adventure:

“Humanity is besieged as the full force of the Mental hordes is spreading across the world, devastating what remains of a destroyed and defeated civilization. The last remaining resistance to the invasion is the Earth Defense Force led by Sam ‘Serious’ Stone and his squad of heavily armed misfits. ”

This new installment features a new multiplayer mode for up to 4 players in which in addition to being able to play the full story in cooperative, you can also create and customize challenges to challenge friends, even modifying the difficulty of the game.

But this is not all, since if you want to experience more of the Serious Sam series, you can enter the Steam page, learn more about this installment, and get more games with discounts of up to 90%. Serious Sam 4 is coming to PC and Google Stadia sometime in August 2020.

Via: Statement

