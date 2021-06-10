Serious problems for Enrique and Alejandra Guzmán: for the accusation of Frida Sofía they could face jail

There is no going back. The attorneys of Frisa Sofia They have confirmed that the young singer will denounce from the criminal not only her grandfather Enrique Guzman, but also to his mother the singer Alejandra Guzman. This will take place tomorrow, Friday, around 10 a.m., Mexico time.

The lawyers of the Olea & Olea group, who represent Frida, shared this information during a press conference. The complaint will be formally submitted to the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office, as stated by the Mexican magazine Who. The charges will be: crimes of sexual abuse, family violence and corruption of minors.

“She wants justice, they are not crimes that include an economic sanction, she wants justice”, lawyer Xavier Olea pointed out. According to the magazine Who, Frida’s lawyers revealed some details of the lawsuit that was filed, and said media mentions that Enrique and Alejandra Guzmán could go to unofficial preventive detention if a control judge considers it necessary. And it is that what the daughter of the famous rocker demands, does not grant an economic compensation.

In the press conference the lawyers did clarify that crimes of family violence and corruption of minors are sustained against Alejandra Guzmán. The crime of sexual abuse, that would be against his grandfather, the father, the interpreter of “I was waiting for you.”

🔴 # LoÚltimo Xavier Oléa, lawyer for # FrídaSofía, confirms that tomorrow he will criminally denounce @enriqueguzman and @ Al3jandraGuzman. #TrasLosFamosos with @MaguichaDoria | #EnDirecto https://t.co/VqUPqVxLBf pic.twitter.com/xVYQH8WWrc – @telediario (@telediario) June 10, 2021

