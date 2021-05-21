Serious police officer after being stabbed in the street while assisting ConEd workers in New York



New York State Police (NYSP).

Photo: Andrés Correa Guatarasma / Courtesy

Matthew Burke was arrested on suspicion of seriously injuring a police officer in an unprovoked attack on the street in open light in New York’s Westchester County..

Unidentified local sergeant Dobbs Ferry was at the time assigned to assist a team of Con Edison when he was assaulted shortly after 2 pm yesterday, in the area of ​​Keller Lane and Beacon Hill Drive.

The authorities reported that the aggressor ran after him and began to repeatedly stab and cut him with an unknown weapon. Even though he was injured, he was able to radio for help and give a full description of the suspect.

The officer was stabbed in the head and was rushed to Westchester Medical Center. They said that he lost a lot of blood but they managed to stabilize him and was later discharged.

Con Edison workers followed the attacker while running away, and it was stopped shortly after of the incident. Burke, 36, a local resident, was charged with attempted murder of an officer police, aggravated assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

There was massive police presence and road closures in the area during the investigation, ABC News said. “We must all strongly condemn this senseless act of violence against a Dobbs Ferry police officer and pray for a speedy recovery of the injured officer,” State Senator (D) Pete Harckham wrote on Twitter.

We must all strongly condemn this senseless act of violence against a Dobbs Ferry police officer and pray for a speedy recovery for the wounded officer. https://t.co/eO2uYkAdD0 – Senator Pete Harckham (@SenatorHarckham) May 21, 2021