Serious injuries in boxing where is failing?

The scandal caused by the plaster found in Antonio Margarito’s bandages, on January 24, 2009 before his fight against Shane Mosley, could be a before and after, it could be an alert that the existence of illegal and brutal practices, that put the physical integrity of the boxers at risk.

However, the controls since then have not had a protocol that serves to avoid this practice and other similar ones, such as the possible use of adulterated gloves or the use of undetectable substances, such as genetic epo, for example. All these illegal practices are by themselves true tools of destruction of rivals, who are subjected to a brutal and ruthless punishment thanks to these advantages.

In this video, we relive that crucial episode in recent history that fueled the suspicion that, in the remembered first fight against Miguel Ángel Cotto, Margarito also used those bandages. Something that the retired Puerto Rican boxer insisted on affirming when he accused Margarito, but that has never been proven.

By paradox, Margarito himself suffered a fracture of an orbital bone in his right eye that forced him to undergo surgery. An injury that he could also have caused to his rivals, if, indeed, he resorted to the method of bandages with plaster in his fights as he was accused.

It is clear that the repeated serious injuries that have always suffered so many ring athletes, have lacked more rigorous pre and post controls, which perhaps could prevent those injuries. Something that we address in this video, with the presentation of a basic protocol suggested in three founded phases, which addresses three serious aspects always associated or suspected of being associated with serious injuries and even the death of boxers.

Negligence of corners or referees in stopping a fight Negligence in checking the health of athletes before each fight The need to investigate any serious injury suffered by an athlete in the ring as a possible police case