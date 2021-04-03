Serious incidents in Bilbao before the Cup final, with a young woman taken to the hospital for a bottle

Thousands of young people have concentrated this afternoon in Pozas, as the bar area of ​​the Bilbao street Licenciado Poza is known, waiting for the final between the Athletic and the Real society, where has there been incidents, police charges and a young woman taken to the hospital for a bottle.

Between continuous chants in favor of Athletic, scarves and flags, after lunch time the crowd barely left the free passage on the street, where the safety distance was not respected and the groups were of more than the four people dictated by the regulations.

With hundreds of young people standing in the middle of the street drinking and firing some flares, The Ertzaintza has deployed riot control in the area and carried out some charges at six in the afternoon.

The agents have suffered the throwing of bottles and some containers have been crossed and burned. After half an hour of tension, around six thirty the charges have stopped, although hundreds of young people are still in the same place. According to the Department of Security, some sanctions have been imposed for non-compliance with sanitary regulations, although no arrests have been made.

In San Sebastián there have also been agglomerations in the Old Town, with Juan de Bilbao street crowded and many people “potando” with Real Sociedad shirts, songs and flags, but without incidents or noticeable presence of the Ertzaintza.