Serious eye injury to Billy Joe Saunders

The injury suffered this morning by Billy Joe Saunders in the fight he lost to Saúl «Canelo» Álvarez, in which his undefeated condition was also left on the way, has left consequences on his physique. It was expected that it could happen, since he left the scene of the fight by ambulance and with vision problems.

The abandonment of the Briton between the eighth and the ninth rounds was not at all capricious, since it has been known a few hours later that in the hospital they have diagnosed serious injuries. It was the corner itself that made the right decision to leave when it saw the face of its pupil. The orbital area has suffered a fracture, and a surgical intervention is expected in the next few days.

Saunders promoter Eddie Hearn has said they will keep him out of the ring “For a very long period”. Apparently, Billy Joe Saunders, who was having a more than acceptable fight against the best fighter in the world, still has a long career ahead of him at only 31 years old. A rematch against Chris Eubank Jr would fill any venue in the UK, without going any further.