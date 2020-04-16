A Chicago hospital treating severely coronavirus patients with the antiviral drug from Gilead Sciences, remdesivir, is observing rapid recoveries, with almost all patients discharged in less than a week, according to an article published by STAT.

The trial has been effective in attacking high fever and respiratory symptoms.

The University of Chicago Medicine recruited 125 people with COVID-19 in the two Gilead phase 3 clinical trials. Of those people, 113 were in serious condition. All patients have been treated with daily infusions of remdesivir.

“The best news is that most of our patients have already been discharged, which is great. Only two patients have died, “he said. Kathleen Mullane, the infectious disease specialist at the University of Chicago who oversees remdesivir studies for the hospital.

The same treatment is being carried out simultaneously in other institutions. Although the full results of the study cannot be determined with certainty at the moment, what generates most expectation is that to date no other clinical data of this study has been published with remdesivir.

“What we can say at this stage is that we hope that data from ongoing studies will be available.”Gilead said in a statement.

Mullane, meanwhile, acknowledged that “it is always difficult” to draw conclusions. “But certainly when we started [el] medication, we see the fever curves fall. ” “Now fever is not a requirement for people to go to trials, but we do see that when patients come in with a high fever, they go down pretty quickly,” he said.

Likewise, the doctor maintained that there have even been cases of people “leaving respirators a day after starting therapy.” “Most of our patients are severe and most of them leave after six days, so that tells us that the duration of therapy does not have to be 10 days. We have very few that came out after 10 days, maybe three, “he said.