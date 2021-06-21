Serious assaults ‘run wild’ on NYC Subway as they doubled last month

As the number of users returning to the New York City Subway continues to rise after the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of riders is also on the rise, but unchecked, robberies and attacks on the mass transit system. The most recent figures released by the New York City Police Department (NYPD) show that crimes rose again in May, compared to April, mainly serious assaults.

The Uniformed data confirms that the serious assaults last month were 65, almost double compared to the 37 registered in April. In turn, felony crimes totaled 168 in May, a significant increase when contrasted with the 111 reported the previous month.

This increase in crime in the Big Apple subway is taking place as more passengers are returning to the Subway. The most recent data from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) show that since the beginning of the pandemic, last week the largest number of users was reported in one day, with 2.5 million.

And precisely adjusted for the number of passengers, the NYPD crime statistics show that there were 2.87 crimes per one million passengers, a 37% increase compared to April, and the highest rate since October, when 149 serious crimes were recorded. and 3.1 crimes per million passengers.

Organizations that defend the rights of Subway users have raised their voices calling for stronger measures against crime to lower these crime rates before September, when it is expected that many companies will already begin to receive more workers in their offices and consequently the Passenger numbers may return to normal pre-COVID-19 levels, with more than 5 million using the trains daily.

It is expected that at the meeting of the MTA Board of Directors this Wednesday, the proposal to increase the number of uniformed NYPD officers on the Subway, as a way to persuade criminals to act.

Crime figures on the Subway in May: