Yoshio began his musical career in the late 70s (Facebook Yoshio / La Voz)

The singer Yoshio is still in intensive care and in serious condition in the midst of the battle he holds against the COVID-19.

His family published a new report on his health status, through his official account of Twitter.

A tweet with a photo of Yoshio and a short message was posted Wednesday night:

“We continue to pray for Yoshio’s health, he continues in serious intensive care. Thanks for all your prayers and good intentions, positive energy is very important right now. His wife and two children tested negative. The #FuerzaYoshio #QuedateEnCasa ”family

It was through the same social network that the interpreter was hospitalized last weekend.

“Dear friends, I want to inform you that today I was admitted to the Xoco Hospital on suspicion of COVID-19. I appreciate all your prayers. A hug!”, Read the text, which immediately generated supportive reactions from the artistic community in Mexico, as well as followers of the singer.

Hours later, another comment was published where the severity of his condition was discussed.

“We inform you that Yoshio is in critical condition. He is intubated and sedated, we are waiting for advances in his state of health. We deeply appreciate all your messages and prayers, we will inform you as we have more news through this medium. ”

Yoshio’s health messages

Marcela Hernández, Yoshio’s wife, offered some interviews on Monday to talk about the singer’s health.

He explained that at the beginning he did not show any type of symptom related to COVID-19, since he was being treated rather for salmonella, because he had diarrhea and fever.

However, as the days went by, his condition worsened dramatically.

“What he had was a lot of fever, diarrhea. His doctor was treating him for salmonella and on Wednesday the cough was stronger, it was not even a dry cough, the fever had already subsided because they were sending him antibiotic injections for salmonella, he was still with diarrhea and until Thursday it was when he started having problems to breathe and that’s when I decided to call an ambulance and he didn’t want to leave because he didn’t have a headache, he didn’t have a runny nose, there was no sore throat, there was no difficulty breathing ” .

Yoshio’s wife commented that the singer is in critical condition in intensive care

At that time Yoshio refused to go to the hospital, but on Saturday it worsened in such a way that it was already impossible for him to remain at his home.

“It is incredible what this virus does in 24 hours because it got very bad on Friday. I made the decision on Saturday to call 911 and then enter it, he did not want to because he said he did not feel so bad, but he did both nights of Thursday and Friday were terrible because neither of us slept anymore, it deteriorated a lot, I couldn’t even walk anymore ”

Yoshio’s wife commented that the singer is in critical condition in intensive care

According to Hernández, at home they had had all the precautions to avoid contagion.

“Yoshio has been in quarantine since March 10, that means that he was about to serve two months in confinement, but total … he almost always brought masks, all the time taking the recommended measures. We were not going anywhere and nobody came to the house, not even delivery men of anything ”

At the time, she did not know if she was infected with the virus, but due to the new information they released, it is already confirmed that the rest of the Yoshio family does not have a coronavirus.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

Singer Yoshio was hospitalized with suspected COVID-19 infection

Yoshio is in critical condition on suspicion of COVID-19: the singer is intubated and sedated

“It is amazing what this virus does in 24 hours”: Yoshio went from having salmonella to being serious in intensive therapy by COVID-19