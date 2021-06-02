Serinda Swan returns with season 3 of ‘The Forensic’: “We did not want to focus only on the pandemic”

This June 3, the third season of ‘La forense’ comes to Calle 13, the procedural crime thriller starring Serinda Swan. A Canadian production that has conquered audiences around the world and whose new episodes will be marked by the coronavirus pandemic. “We have tried to be the most caring and compassionate,” says the actress, who notes that it was “impossible” not to address the global health crisis. “Although it will not be the main plot of the new batch of chapters,” he warns.

In this season, Jenny Cooper will have to face her past traumas head on. After naming them, you now have the challenge of overcoming them. “In the first season, she experienced the trauma of realizing that she was responsible for her sister’s death and, throughout the previous seasons, she has been dealing with it, trying to understand it, but, deep down, she has. been repressing “, explains the actress in an interview for eCartelera.

“When you go to therapy and discover that you have a problem, there are people who just for having found it think that they are cured. It is not like that, I think that for Jenny it will be the most exciting part, to develop and delve into her trauma and see how she works as a mother, as a friend, and as a coroner“, he continues, highlighting that, in this third round, Jenny’s relationship with her friends and colleagues will be fundamental.

“We were lucky to be a very united team on the set”

“After Liam broke up with her at the end of the second season, she has a great personal emptiness. It is difficult for her, because they have a good relationship, but there are also problems. There are also the conflicts caused by the covid, since she will be worried about what may happen to her father, who is a person at risk. There will also be a very nice connection between her and Donovan, I think it will be one of the best aspects of this season, “he details.

Precisely, The coronavirus pandemic will be present throughout the season, more as a setting than as the main protagonist. “We had the pandemic in mind since filming, we had very strict security protocols, we avoided having too many people together on the set and we took extra measures in cleaning and disinfecting the set,” explains Adrienne Mitchell, principal director of fiction and producer executive.

“We have had to select larger locations and work with a smaller team,” he continues. “It has been a new way of filming. That hasn’t stopped us from having a spectacular season“adds Morwyn Brebner, showrunner, creator, screenwriter and executive producer of ‘The Forensic.'” We have also been fortunate that we are a very close team and that has been essential for this season, “adds Swan.

“It is true that many everyday things changed, but that affection and that confidence on the set helped make the protocol and restrictions more bearable,” argues the actress, noting that, Already from the script writing team, the context that was being lived at that time was very taken into account. “We were able to introduce precautionary measures into the plots and that also helped,” he adds.

An example of diversity and a commitment to the feminine gaze

Although the pandemic will not be the main protagonist, it will be very present in the first episode of the season. “What Jenny will experience is understanding her work within the health crisis. At the beginning, it will be all very overwhelming for her, despair, exhaustion and trying to balance what was happening can be seen“He says.” We have drawn a fine line to honor the victims of the pandemic but also show moments of disconnection, in which Jenny is at home and seeks to disconnect. It was also important to have that “, he reveals.

The third season of ‘The Forensic’ will continue to be an example of the diversity that Canadian society lives, as well as continue to show the reality of the profession from a female and gender perspective. “It is important to tell stories from different points of view, because the world is like that. We live in a diverse society and we have always sought to have the most different voices to have the greatest possible angles,” says Brebner.

This new batch of ‘La forense’ will have 10 episodes, which They can be seen weekly starting Thursday, June 3 at Calle 13 at 10:00 p.m. Starring Serinda Swan, the cast is rounded out by Roger Cross, Eric Bruneau, Ehren Kassam, Tamara Podemski, Saad Siddiqui, Andy McQueen, Kiley May and Mark Taylor.